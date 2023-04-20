TILL OPERATOR VANISHES WITH US$4 100

A TILL operator has gone into hiding after stealing more than US$4 100 and R12 400 from his employer.

Takudzwa Chipfuwa (28), was employed as a till operator at a wholesale in Chiredzi.

It is alleged that Chipfuwa stole the cash on April 10 before disappearing.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they have since launched a manhunt for the suspect.

“Police in Chiredzi are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Takudzwa Chipfuwa aged 28 who is being sought in connection with a case of theft which occurred April 10, 2023 at a wholesale shop.

“The suspect allegedly stole US$4 102.50 and R12 483,50 at the shop where he was employed as a till operator. The last known address of the suspect is 1836 Denhe Road Tshovani, Chiredzi,” he said.

Anyone with information can contact CID Chiredzi on +263 312 313 690 or National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800197.

Meanwhile, on Monday police in Rusape arrested Peter Mashaire (25), who conspired with his two accomplices, Tinashe Sibindi (29) and Remember Mutanga (19), and stole his father’s three oxen and one heifer at Dzinerumbi Village.

Police recovered the hides of the slaughtered cattle which had been sold to Tinashe Sibindi Herald