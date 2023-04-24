THREE ZIMBA DIESEL THIEVES ARRESTED IN SA

THREE Zimbabweans and one South African aged between 30 and 36 years were arrested in the Moabvelden mine in Delmas on Saturday evening while attempting to steal gallons of diesel at a mine in South Africa’s Mpumalanga province.
A police spokesperson from Mpumalanga, Brigadier Selvy
Mohlala confirmed the incident on Monday.
He said the four were busted at around 8 pm.
“According to information, four light delivery vehicles
entered the mine and found a hiding place between stockpiles,” said Brig
Mohlala.
“Upon receiving information, the assistant contractor
standby manager, supervisor of Vlanggatfotein mine, and the reaction unit
proceeded to the scene.
“On arrival, four vehicles resembling the mine mechanical
vehicles with their loading bins converted to tanks were found”.
He said the four vehicles, two white Isuzu, one white Ford
Ranger, and one white Toyota Hilux pickup all fitted with Gauteng registration
plates were found with the four suspects.
The official said the suspects were arrested for attempted
theft of diesel after failing to provide a reasonable reason for their entry
into the mine premises.
All vehicles were seized for further investigation and the
Department of Home Affairs will also investigate the legality of the Zimbabwean
nationals in South Africa.
