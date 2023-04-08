THREE MILLION VOTED IN ZANU PF PRIMARIES

More than three million people voted in the just-ended ZANU PF primary elections, in an unprecedented show of strength and popularity by the ruling party ahead of this year’s harmonised elections.
There are about six million registered voters in Zimbabwe,
with the ruling party targeting to garner up to five million votes in the
forthcoming elections. ZANU PF director of information and publicity Cde
Tafadzwa Mugwadi told The Sunday Mail that: “From the preliminary indications
we can safely say that three million people voted in the primary elections.
“We are going to release the final figures soon. However,
our preliminary observations show that the number of voters who participated
was above three million.”
The ruling party is presently on a massive nationwide voter
mobilisation drive geared to deliver a landslide victory during the general
elections. The party’s Politburo last week announced the final list of ruling
party candidates for the National Assembly, Senate, local authority elections,
that includes a healthy mix of tried and tested cadres, as well as youthful
aspirants. There was a huge turnout of voters in the party’s internal
elections, which analysts attributed to the party’s strong organisational
capacity and structures. Political analyst and Global Economics2020 Consultancy
Group executive director Mr Naboth Paurosi Dzivaguru said the injection of new
blood into the party structures had elicited renewed interest from voters.
“These aspirants introduced very exciting projects on the
ground which are geared to deliver development, empowerment, income and create
employment. This resonated well with young people,” Mr Dzivaguru said.
“The party introduced new entrants who are resourceful.
This means that there is no party which has monopoly over youth votes. Any
party can win the hearts and minds of the youths as long as its policies are
people-driven.”
Mr Dzivaguru said the young turks are aware of the masses’
expectations.
“It appears that bribing voters did not work this time.
Party members sought genuine leaders who are capable of pushing both
organisational and Government interests.
One of the victors, Cde Francis Garikai Mukwangwariwa, who
won the Zvimba East primary election, said developmental projects spearheaded
by President Mnangagwa have been well-received.
“Through the President’s vision, I also drilled 13
boreholes in Zvimba East, empowered the youths and also rehabilitated roads.
“We are doing this for our visionary President, the party
Zanu PF and Zimbabwe as a whole, without considering political affiliation.
Definitely, all candidates, even those who lost, carried the President’s
vision.” Sunday Mail
