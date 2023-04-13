THREE KIDNAP, BEAT UP WOMAN IN CHEATING ROW

Shelter THREE women were arrested for kidnapping and assaulting the mother of a woman they accused of bedding one of their husbands in Dzivaresekwa.

Shelter Zhuga, 32, of Tynwald South, Tendai Zhuga, 30, of Kuwadzana 1 and Tatenda Mhene, 32, of Kuwadzana 2 stand accused of kidnapping and assaulting Catherine Kungetsambo, 45, of Dzivarasekwa 3.

Catherine is the mother of Linnet Mangava, who the three accused of dating Shelter’s husband, Alex Zindoga Mutizwa.

The three, together with Mould Zhuga, 38, who is on the run, were reported to have driven to Catherine’s house and forced her into their Honda CRV and drove to Tynwald South.

The four took turns to assault Catherine accusing her daughter of dating Shelter’s husband.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the arrest and appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of Mould.

“Police have arrested three women in connection with a kidnapping case,” said Insp Chakanza.

“Circumstances were that the four accused Linnet of having an affair with Shelter’s husband.

“On April 10 at around 7pm, the accused persons arrived at the complainant’s house in a silver Honda CRV.

“Tatenda knocked on the door pretending to be Linnet’s friend.

“Catherine opened the door and followed Tatenda outside the yard where she met the other accused persons. “

He said they grabbed Catherine and bundled her into their car threatening to shoot her.

“The accused persons drove to the second accused person’s home while holding Catherine hostage.

“On arrival, they took Catherine into the house.

“Mould assaulted the complainant several times all over the body and they forced her to call Linnet to come and rescue.”

Linnet reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the three.

Their vehicle was also impounded. H Metro