THREE AXE SUSPECTED RAPIST TO DEATH

A Bikita man was attacked to death with a machete and an axe handle over the weekend by three men who accused him of raping a 13-year-old girl.
The incident occurred on Saturday night at Muduma Village
in Bikita and police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder
of Samuel Murapiro (42).
One of the suspects, Tapiwa Moyo is still at large.
Investigations revealed that the three suspects, Tapiwa
Moyo, Kingstone Juro (34) and Blessing Mabika (25) teamed up and went to
Murapiro’s homestead where they forced open a door to the bedroom where he was
sleeping in.
They started assaulting him and a few minutes later,
Murapiro managed to escape to a neighbour’s homestead but the trio pursued him
and dragged him for about 60 metres before assaulting him again.
During the process, they were seen by a passerby and the
suspects fled from the scene.
The passerby went to a local business centre where he
alerted other villagers who attended the scene but when they arrived, Murapiro
was already dead.
A report was made to police who observed that Murapiro had
sustained deep cuts and fractured legs.
The following day police arrested Juro and Mabika.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the arrests.
“On April 1, 2023, police in Bikita arrested Kingstone Juro
aged 34 and Blessing Mabika aged 25 in connection with a murder case in which
the suspects, together with one Tapiwa Moyo aged 30, allegedly attacked to
death the victim, Samuel Murapiro aged 42 with an axe and switches, on
allegations of raping a 13-year-old girl at Muduma Village, Bikita,” he said.
In a related incident, police in Kadoma are appealing for
information which may lead to the arrest of Nkosiyazi Moyo (39) who is wanted
in connection with a case of murder in which the victim, Jabuliswa Moyo (35)
died after being stabbed on the head and hand with an okapi knife.
Moyo was attacked after an argument over an unknown issue
during a beer drinking spree at Vancop Mine compound in Battlefields, Kadoma on
Sunday.
Police in Maphisa, Matobo District in Matabeleland South,
arrested Member Nyathi (62) and Bruce Ngwenya (22) for an alleged fatal attack
on Robert Maphosa (68) after accusing him of having an affair with Nyathi’s
wife.
The suspects allegedly struck the victim all over the body
with axes before burying the body in a shallow grave in a sorghum field to conceal
the offence.
Again in Maphisa, police are investigating circumstances
surrounding the murder on March 29, 2023 of Ocean Sibindi at Gohole Business
Centre.
Sibindi died while admitted at Maphisa District Hospital
after being attacked by unknown assailants.
The victim was found lying unconscious with three deep cuts
on the head before being referred to the hospital.
Police are also investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident
at the 33km peg along Gweru-Zvishavane Road on Saturday at around 9pm where a
37-year-old man was hit by a yet unknown motorist and died on the spot.
Police have since launched a manhunt for the motorist.
