THIEVES STEAL IMPOUNDED CAR AT POLICE STATION

TWO daring thieves, who fled the scene after being ambushed trying to steal some cotton bales, ended up raiding a police station and stealing their impounded getaway car.

They stole the vehicle from Milton Park Police Station.

The two appeared in court yesterday charged with theft.

Fungai Yakobo, 23, and Tinotenda Shumba, 18, appeared before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

The State said Yakobo and Shumba were intercepted by the police, attempting to steal tobacco bales from trucks, at around 2am on April 6.

They fled, leaving their Honda Fit behind, and Milton Park police officers seized the vehicle as evidence.

On 13 April, the duo went to the police station and stole the car, using a spare key.

The theft was reported the next day and the car was later found with Shumba behind the wheel on April 23.

Shumba implicated Yakobo and they were arrested.

They were both advised to apply for bail at the High Court and they will be back in court on May 31.

Lancelot Mutsokoti prosecuted. H Metro