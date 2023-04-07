TEEN CAUGHT RAPING MINOR IN A CHURCH

A RUSAPE teenager was caught stark naked as he was allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in a Rusape pentecostal church recently.The 16-year-old suspect, who cannot be named since he is also a minor, was allegedly caught red-handed performing the sinful act by a student pastor, Mr Kudakwashe Mutangi.
The suspect had some photographs of him taken at the crime
scene before being surrendered to Rusape Central Police Station.
The scene of the sordid act was a local church building
which is under construction, adjacent a popular watering hole. Rusape District
acting police spokesperson, Sergeant Theresa Maruza said she wanted to get
finer details on the case before commenting.
However, a police source who spoke on condition of
anonymity said investigations are in progress.
“It is true that the case was reported here. I think they
are doing due diligence because there is a procedure that has to be followed
when dealing with minor accused persons.
“The liberty of the minor takes precedence and under the
circumstances, the police cannot detain the suspect in custody. The suspect was
therefore released into the custody of his parent or guardian,” said the police
source.
The Manica Post also has in its possession photographs of
the suspect and his victim at the crime scene.
Pastor Mutangi said he had gone to the church with a
colleague for an afternoon prayer, only for him to bump into the teenager as he
was performing the evil act.
Pastor Mutangi said the suspect attempted to flee through
an open window while naked, but they quickly restrained him. He said they
rushed to grab the suspect’s clothes to cow him off . A used condom was
retrieved from the scene.
“We passed through one of our churches in Vengere for an
afternoon prayer session, but we were shocked to come face-to-face with the
suspect raping the little girl in the church. The suspect was completely naked
and was busy in the act when we entered the building,” he said.
“He tried to jump through the window, but we ordered him to
stop. I rushed to grab his clothes, which were by the corner, so that he could
not run away naked,” said Pastor Mutangi.
“This is a place of worship and it was disrespectful for
the suspect to sexually abuse the defenceless victim in the church. There was a
used condom with semen by the window seal,” he said.
The clergy said he called the resident pastor who used his
car to ferry the suspect and the victim to Rusape Central Police station for
further management.
“We reported the matter to the police for further
investigations, and it emerged that the little girl stays with her granny. From
the look of things, this could be the tip of an iceberg,” he said. Manica Post
0 comments:
Post a Comment