SWEDISH DRUG MULE REMANDED IN CUSTODY IN HRE

A Swedish drug mule caught in possession of 3kg of heroin worth $3,4 million at the Robert Mugabe International Airport, yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Harns Arne Ingemar Peterson (71), appeared before magistrate Ms Sandra Mupindu, charged with unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs.

He was remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The matter was remanded to April 24.

The State alleged that on April 8, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics Harare, received information from a reliable source that Peterson was in possession of drugs which he intended to smuggle to Thailand.

Pursuant to the information, the detectives waylaid Peterson at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in order to intercept him as he checked in.

Whilst at the airport, detectives went to all airlines’ offices to check the one that had been used by Peterson.

They then found out that he had been rejected by Qatar Airways since he was not in possession of a Visa to Thailand.

The court heard that the detectives also checked Peterson in the departures hall and identified him through the clothes he was wearing and his passport.

He was with a trolley loaded with two monarch bags; a pink and a black one.

Detectives approached him and requested to search his bags and they seized some brownish powder suspected to be dangerous drugs in a plastic bag stashed in a false compartment created on the pink monarch.

Peterson was then taken to CID Drugs Harare offices where preliminary field tests were done on the seized brownish powder and it tested positive for heroin. Herald