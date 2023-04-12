SUSPECT WHO TAMPERED WITH CCTV ON FACEBOOK RAPIST ESCAPE ARRESTED

Police have arrested a suspect linked with CCTV tampering on the night that Facebook rapist Thabo Bester made his audacious Bloemfontein prison escape.
The suspect is believed to be a former Integritron
employee, the company that was contracted by G4S to maintain the CCTV cameras
at the Mangaung Correctional Centre.
Parliament heard on Wednesday how the CCTV cameras stopped
working between around 9pm until 4am on the night Bester escaped, during a
parliament portfolio committee meeting.
National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said a
44-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday and he is expected to appear before the
Bloemfontein Magistrate Court on Thursday.
“The suspect who is an employee contracted to a company
that installs and maintains cameras at the Mangaung Correctional Centre faces a
charge of aiding and abetting a convicted prisoner to escape from lawful
custody, defeating the ends of justice as well as violation of a dead body,”
she said.
Mathe also added that North West police have seized a white
Porsche Cayenne vehicle believed to be owned by, Bester’s fugitive girlfriend
Dr Nandipha Magudumana.
The vehicle was seized by the Gauteng SAPS Tracking Team in
Lichtenburg, North West.
According to Mathe, a 28-year-old man who was driving the
vehicle has since been taken into police custody where he is currently being
questioned.
The National Commissioner of SAPS, General Fannie Masemola
said police are closing the net on those responsible for aiding Bester to
escape from lawful custody.
“Anyone who knows that they are involved in this case are
warned to hand themselves over to authorities. Either they hand themselves in
or we fetch them ourselves”, said Masemola.
Magudumana’s father, Zolile Sekeleni, and former G4S
supervisor Senohe Matsoara, have also been arrested in connection with Bester’s
escape.
Sekeleni and Matsoara are charged with the murder of the unknown
man whose body was discovered in Cell 35.
Bester and Magudumana are in police custody in Tanzania
after being nabbed last Friday.
Police minister Bheki Cele and Correctional Services
minister Ronald Lamola are expected to update the nation on developments
pertaining to the Bester escape and in terms of efforts of deporting Bester and
Magudumana, at 8.30am on Thursday morning. IOL
