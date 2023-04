A MHANGURA man’s car, stolen outside a shop after he has left the engine running, was found being used as a mushikashika in Karoi.

O’Brien Chanda left the car’s engine running and dashed into the shop.

And, when he returned a few moments later, the car had vanished.

“We recovered the car in Karoi. The suspect was using it as a mushikashika and was arrested,” said Chanda. H Metro