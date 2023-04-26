STATE WITHDRAWS FRAUD CHARGES AGAINST TWO FOREIGNERS

A FRAUD and theft case against two foreign nationals collapsed yesterday after the State withdrew charges before plea due to lack of evidence.

David and Fatilla Bartlet appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

The State withdrew the charges before a plea was entered as it had no evidence that linked the Bartlets to the alleged fraud and theft.

Their lawyer, Tafadzwa Hungwe, expressed satisfaction with the outcome and commended the State for acting in the interests of justice.

The couple had been accused of fraudulently tendering documents to the Registrar of Companies and stealing a company vehicle.

The State had claimed that sometime in June last year, David and Fatilla, who are both directors at Tilly’s Inn, hatched a plan to fraudulently remove Enos Musakwa (Chief Musarurwa) of Nharira area, from his directorship role.

It was further alleged that the duo and Harare lawyer, James Makiya, submitted fraudulent documents to the Registrar of Companies.

The court heard that the Registrar of Companies terminated the chief’s directorship using the alleged fraudulent documents.

The Bartlets’ luck was said to have run out when Chief Musarurwa allegedly received information that he had tendered a resignation letter from his directorship.

The duo was also being accused of stealing the company’s car and allegedly selling it to Joseph Muchenje. H Metro