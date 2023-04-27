SON KILLS MOTHER, FLEES

Police in Hwedza, Mashonaland East Province have launched a manhunt for a 49-year-old man for allegedly killing his mother over allegations of witchcraft.

Everisto Magaisa is said to have attacked his mother Mrs Faustina Magaisa with an unknown object yesterday morning and left her unconscious.

He is said to have informed his brother Francis, that he had assaulted their mother and left her unconscious.

Francis then informed the village head and rushed to the scene.

It is said they also informed the police about the incident who came and together rushed Faustina to Mt St Marys Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Deputy police spokesperson for Mashonaland East province Assistant Inspector Misheck Denehere confirmed the incident.

“After assaulting his mother, he went to his brother’s homestead where he also indicated that he was looking for his cousin Jealous whom he accused of dating his wife some time back. He also indicated that he was intending to confront his other brother whom he accused of telling him that he was a psychiatric person.”

He said the suspect is on the run.

Meanwhile, a Murehwa man, Antony Chipanda (18) is still at large after he allegedly killed his employer Mr Murambiwa Makuwe (81) accusing him of trying to sodomise him. Herald