SON KILLS MOTHER, FLEES

Police in Hwedza, Mashonaland East Province have launched a manhunt for a 49-year-old man for allegedly killing his mother over allegations of witchcraft.
Everisto Magaisa is said to have attacked his mother Mrs
Faustina Magaisa with an unknown object yesterday morning and left her
unconscious.
He is said to have informed his brother Francis, that he
had assaulted their mother and left her unconscious.
Francis then informed the village head and rushed to the
scene.
It is said they also informed the police about the incident
who came and together rushed Faustina to Mt St Marys Hospital where she was
pronounced dead on arrival.
Deputy police spokesperson for Mashonaland East province
Assistant Inspector Misheck Denehere confirmed the incident.
“After assaulting his mother, he went to his brother’s
homestead where he also indicated that he was looking for his cousin Jealous
whom he accused of dating his wife some time back. He also indicated that he
was intending to confront his other brother whom he accused of telling him that
he was a psychiatric person.”
He said the suspect is on the run.
Meanwhile, a Murehwa man, Antony Chipanda (18) is still at
large after he allegedly killed his employer Mr Murambiwa Makuwe (81) accusing
him of trying to sodomise him. Herald
