SIKHALA IS NOT OUR VICE PRESIDENT : CCC

CCC has disowned Mr Job Sikhala, who is currently in remand prison facing a litany of charges, as the fallout between the party and its dissatisfied former top official sinks deeper.
In a posting on Twitter that has since been
characteristically deleted the party led by Mr Nelson Chamisa wrote, “Factual
correction Hon Job Sikhala is not the vice chairman of CCC Zimbabwe. That
designation belonged to the MDC Alliance and doesn’t pertain to the new
organisation”.
The disownment of Mr Sikhala from the CCC was expected
after he was quoted in a local weekly newspaper warning his former
friends-turned betrayers of the wrath to come from him once he is freed.
In the interview Mr Sikhala vowed to take his tormentors in
the opposition head on.
When push comes to shove the opposition has not hesitated
to let loose its officials, much to the dismay of his supporters. Herald
