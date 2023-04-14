SDA PASTOR FLEECES CHURCH MEMBERS OF US$40K, GOES ON THE RUN

A CHEGUTU pastor is on the run with church members’ funds after luring them to invest in a “company” he had set up.
Pastor Fortunate Mawowa of the Seventh-day Adventist Church
is said to have fled the
country when those who had invested pestered him for their returns.
More than US$40
000 is believed to have been invested in his “company” and none of the
investors received a cent.
One of Pastor
Mawowa’s victims told H-Metro that he left the country for South Africa saying
he was going to seek specialist medical treatment.
“We have been
duped of our hard-earned money after being sweet talked into investing in his
bogus scheme,” said the victim.
“He bought a
nice car and had a white wedding, which attracted so many people, using our
investment funds.
“Problems
started when our investments matured and we needed to be paid.
“He then
started talking about being sick and sending apology text messages.
“After
realising that he was under pressure, he then went to South Africa under the
disguise that he was going to see a specialist doctor.”
Mawowa went to
South Africa in May last year and he can no longer be reached.
Some victims
have been approaching Mawowa’s mother demanding their money in vain. H Metro
