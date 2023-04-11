SA FACEBOOK RAPIST FLED TO BYO

The celebrity South African doctor and her killer fiancé, who escaped prison after faking his death, travelled to Bulawayo as they fled South Africa.

They then went to Tanzania where they were arrested last week.

They were using a raft of fake names.

The Citizen can reveal that Dr Magudumana knew Dr Mmereka Patience Martha Ntshani, the name she assumed when she was arrested with her boyfriend – convicted rapist and murderer Bester – in Tanzania.

Questions have been raised about the relationship between Magudumana and Ntshani. Also known as Dr Pashy, Ntshani is an anaesthetist based in Pretoria.

The name that Magudumana was travelling under when she was arrested was Martha Patience Mmerika Ntshani.

This name, however, belongs to a real doctor.

According to a highly-placed source, Bester was found with documents that identified him as Tommy William Kelly, an American citizen.

Bester had at least 19 fictitious names that he was travelling under when he was arrested.

Magudumana and Bester were arrested in Tanzania on Friday night with several passports – containing multiple identities – in their possession.

This was confirmed by Police Minister Bheki Cele during a press briefing in Pretoria on Saturday where he shed more light on the couple’s dramatic arrest.

The duo were handcuffed alongside a Mozambican national Zakaria Alberto, who was “assisting” them.

They travelled from Johannesburg to Bulawayo, to Zambia and then to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, and Arusha before they were nabbed.

From social media posts and newspaper articles, it is clear that Dr Nandipha and Dr Pashy have met before. However, it is unclear what the extent of their relationship was.

In October 2020, Ntshani, founder of the Dr Pashy Foundation, hosted the Dr Pashy Foundation and Power Woman Inc Present Power Women Talk Dinner at the Houghton Hotel in Houghton Estate.

The event brought together Ntshani, Magudumana, and multi-award-winning film producer and actress Terry Pheto to raise money for disadvantaged children’s education.

Pheto herself has been implicated in an investigation of funds linked to siphoning of the National Lottery Commission (NLC) grant funding.

Her Bryanston home was up for auction after a preservation order was granted by the Gauteng High Court, in Pretoria, to the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on 4 November 2022, to freeze Pheto’s home.

Dr. Ntshani said that the main aim of her foundation was to raise funds for tertiary education and distribute the funds to underprivileged pupils who did not have access to bursaries. – Citizen/H-Metro Reporter