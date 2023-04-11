SA FACEBOOK RAPIST FLED TO BYO

The celebrity South African doctor and her killer fiancé, who escaped prison after faking his death, travelled to Bulawayo as they fled South Africa.
They then went to Tanzania where they were arrested last
week.
They were using a raft of fake names.
The Citizen can reveal that Dr Magudumana knew Dr Mmereka
Patience Martha Ntshani, the name she assumed when she was arrested with her
boyfriend – convicted rapist and murderer Bester – in Tanzania.
Questions have been raised about the relationship between
Magudumana and Ntshani. Also known as Dr Pashy, Ntshani is an anaesthetist
based in Pretoria.
The name that Magudumana was travelling under when she was
arrested was Martha Patience Mmerika Ntshani.
This name, however, belongs to a real doctor.
According to a highly-placed source, Bester was found with
documents that identified him as Tommy William Kelly, an American citizen.
Bester had at least 19 fictitious names that he was
travelling under when he was arrested.
Magudumana and Bester were arrested in Tanzania on Friday
night with several passports – containing multiple identities – in their
possession.
This was confirmed by Police Minister Bheki Cele during a
press briefing in Pretoria on Saturday where he shed more light on the couple’s
dramatic arrest.
The duo were handcuffed alongside a Mozambican national
Zakaria Alberto, who was “assisting” them.
They travelled from Johannesburg to Bulawayo, to Zambia and
then to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, and Arusha before they were nabbed.
From social media posts and newspaper articles, it is clear
that Dr Nandipha and Dr Pashy have met before. However, it is unclear what the
extent of their relationship was.
In October 2020, Ntshani, founder of the Dr Pashy
Foundation, hosted the Dr Pashy Foundation and Power Woman Inc Present Power
Women Talk Dinner at the Houghton Hotel in Houghton Estate.
The event brought together Ntshani, Magudumana, and
multi-award-winning film producer and actress Terry Pheto to raise money for
disadvantaged children’s education.
Pheto herself has been implicated in an investigation of
funds linked to siphoning of the National Lottery Commission (NLC) grant
funding.
Her Bryanston home was up for auction after a preservation
order was granted by the Gauteng High Court, in Pretoria, to the Asset
Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on 4 November
2022, to freeze Pheto’s home.
Dr. Ntshani said that the main aim of her foundation was to
raise funds for tertiary education and distribute the funds to underprivileged
pupils who did not have access to bursaries. – Citizen/H-Metro Reporter
