ROBBER SHOT DEAD IN SHOOTOUT WITH GUARDS

An armed robber in an eight-man gang who raided ZX Fuels premises in Southerton, Harare, early yesterday was killed during a shootout with security guards in a reaction team called to the premises.

Police recovered US$35 050 from a satchel the dead man was carrying along with a pistol and implements to commit criminal activities.

Investigations revealed that the gang, who were wearing masks and woollen hats, went to the premises while armed with pistols, iron bars and hammers before attacking a security guard on duty.

They took the gate keys from the security guard and entered the premises before unlocking some offices where they used iron bars to force open safes.

The gang stole an undisclosed amount of money. During the process, a reaction team from Safeguard Security Company arrived at the scene and was attacked by the robbers.

A second reaction team went to the scene, resulting in a shootout between the guards and the robbers.

One of the robbers was then shot and died on the spot, while his other accomplices fled the scene.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said a manhunt had since been launched for the other robbers.

“From one of the suspects who was shot dead, police recovered US$35 050 cash, a pistol and implements used to commit crimes from a black satchel that he was carrying,” he said.

“Investigations are still in progress.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said two security guards were hospitalised after they were injured during the attack.

Meanwhile, police in Mutare on Monday acted to a tip-off and arrested Blessing Mavaraidzo (38) for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Mavaraidzo had threatened his wife and fired a shot in the air after a misunderstanding over an unknown issue. Police recovered a Blow FN 92 Pistol loaded with a magazine with three rounds and one spent cartridge from him.

In another case, police in Glendale on Sunday arrested Edwin Tafi (40) for failure to secure a firearm.

Tafi, who is a security guard, allegedly lost a Browning pistol with a magazine and five rounds at Tsungubvi bus terminus.

Police have since recovered the pistol. Herald