RGM AIRPORT FRAUDSTER ARRESTED

A fraudster, who had turned the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport into his operational headquarters, has been nabbed.

He conned a Bakers Inn cashier of about $3,5 million in a botched foreign currency deal.

Munesu Munetsi, 24, pleaded guilty to fraud when he appeared before Epworth magistrate Jesline Madaka.

He will be back in court today for sentencing.

The court heard that on April 4, at the Robert Mugabe International Airport, Munetsi lied to Bakers Inn employee, Emmanuel Munamati, that he needed local currency to pay duty for his goods.

The parties agreed that he would pay back the money in US dollars.

Munetsi took Munamati’s bank card and sneaked away.

He swiped $3 487 000 and never returned to Munamati.

Munetsi was arrested committing a similar offence at the airport.

He duped Bernard Muzvondiwa of US$850, which he had promised to pay back in local currency, after paying duty.

Vincent Chidembo appeared for the State.