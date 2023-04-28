PRODUCER LOSES US$2 100 IN FOREX DEAL

TWO suspected fraudsters have been arrested on allegations of defrauding Zimdancehall producer Shelton Masiwa popularly knows as Sunshine of $2100 in a botched money exchange deal.

Allegations are that on April 3 in Belvedere West, Harare, Masiwa wanted United States Dollars and he engaged Munyaradzi Dera (33) who is known to him.

According to State papers Dera told Masiwa to deposit/transfer $3 410 000 into a First Capital Bank account 19901860205 in the name of Trymore Mlambo in exchange of US$2100 according to the rate of exchange they had agreed on. The complainant was to receive his US$2 100 within an hour from the time the transfer sailed through.

It is alleged that Masiwa obliged and did his part of the transaction and furnished Dera with the proof of transfer of $3410 000 into his intended account.

Since the time the transaction sailed through and Masiwa began following up on his money, Dera started evading and avoiding him in all forms of communication until the time he was arrested after a tip off.

When Dera was arrested he implicated Brighton Chinyemba (43) as the source of the First Capital Bank account number he had given to complainant and into which the money was transferred. Herald