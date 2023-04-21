PRISONER CAUGHT WITH 15 SACHETS OF WEED IN HIS PANTS

IN a groundbreaking case that is likely to expose the smuggling of illicit drugs into prisons, a 24-year-old male inmate at Khami Remand Prison has been arrested after he was busted trying to smuggle 15 sachets of dagga which he was hiding in his pants.
Sydney Ncube from Jambezi area under Chief Shana appeared
before Western Commonage court magistrate Shepherd Mjanja.
He pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of dangerous
drugs as defined in Section 157 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and
Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.
He was remanded in custody for sentencing.
It was the State’s case that on 11 January and at around
12pm, Ncube who is serving at Khami Remand Prison as a Class B inmate, was
coming from his routine duties at the prison.
After he was done and upon arrival at the gate, the prison
officer who was on duty conducted a body search on him and discovered that he
was hiding something in his pants.
A thorough search was conducted inside Ncube’s pants and 15
sachets of dagga were recovered which led to his arrest.
On 13 April, Ncube was handed over to the Criminal
Investigations Division (CID) Drugs and Narcotics Bulawayo for further
management.
The recovered dagga was taken to Bulawayo Post Office where
it weighed 34 grammes with a street value of $34 000.
When the court asked where he got dagga from he said he
picked it up from the garden where he was assigned to work in.
When the magistrate asked what he wanted to do with the
dagga he said he wanted to smoke it.
Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa is on record saying harmful
drugs and substances will not be allowed to proliferate in Zimbabwe with Government
having scaled up the fight against the scourge and scores of drug lords,
peddlers and abusers have since been arrested in an operation code-named “No to
dangerous drugs and illicit substances”. B Metro
