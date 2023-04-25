PASTOR WANTS TO SLEEP WITH ME AND MY DAUGHTER

A PASTOR with Skyview Ministries has been trying to have an affair with a mother and her daughter.

The duo was a relieved lot yesterday after the Harare Civil Court granted them a protection order against the pastor, Abel Harid.

They accused him of subjecting them to physical and verbal abuse.

Moline Matavire, and her daughter Thandiwe, said they could finally have peace of mind and live without any fear of Pastor Harid’s abusive behaviour.

Moline, who is romantically involved with the pastor, said he frequently beats her up and wanted him to be forbidden from coming to her residence.

“We are romantically involved, but he keeps casting eyes on my daughter,” Moline said.

Thandiwe said Abel was not a good man. “He wants me and my mum at the same time.

“He even proposed to me in front of my mum and initially she just took it as a joke. I told him that if he wants me, he would have to break up with my mum first, but he kept insisting on having us both,” Thandiwe said.

Abel didn’t attend court and magistrate Tamara Chibindi granted the protection order in default. H Metro