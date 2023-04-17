PASTOR BEATS UP WIFE OVER LOVER

A Bethsaida Apostolic Church pastor in Banket has been
accused of bashing his wife after she confronted him for his alleged
infidelity.
pastor with lover
Pastor Vusa Mbulayi reportedly bashed his wife identified
as Daisy on April 8 and the matter was reported at Banket Police Station under
case number RRB 54542.
Daisy reportedly confronted Vusa over his affair with one
Sinikiwe Makombe and he responded by allegedly bashing her leaving her bleeding
profusely.
When H-Metro contacted Vusa for comment, he was evasive and
aggressive.
“Sorry my friend, thank you, bye. Who told you about all
this? First thing first, who told you?” he said.
Sinikiwe didn’t answer her mobile phone, while efforts to
get a comment from Daisy were fruitless.
However, a source said Sinikiwe had been posting pictures
of her with Vusa on her WhatsApp status.
“His wife, Daisy, confronted him over his infidelity and he
responded by bashing her.
‘‘The matter was reported at Banket Police Station and he
was supposed to appear in court after Easter. Haina kuzoenda ku court and Vusa
is now bragging about it,” said the source.
“The girlfriend is busy posting pictures with Vusa on her
status, kuda kusvota the wife.
‘‘Both of them are boasting that the matter did not go to
court,” the source said. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment