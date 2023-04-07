NYANGA SENATOR IN LOVE TRIANGLE

MDC’S Nyanga Senator Edith Baipai has dragged her husband Allan Chinowaita to court as he has been allegedly abusing her physically and financially, it has been established.
It has also emerged that while Chinowaita had told Senator
Baipai that he had separated with his first wife, they are still seeing each
other.
The cat was let out of the bag at the Mutare Magistrates
Civil Court as Senator Baipai was applying for a protection order against
Chinowaita.
It also emerged that Senator Baipai handed over to
Chinowaita the US$40 000 housing loan she got from Parliament.
During the court session last week, Senator Baipai demanded
the return of her property. Chinowaita also stands accused of forging Senator
Baipai’s signature.
“I gave him the money I received from Parliament and he
promised to return it, but failed to do so. He has been giving flimsy excuses
since last year. I have tried to communicate with him, but it seems he does not
want to give me back my money,” said Senator Baipai.
She also said Chinowaita is in the habit of assaulting and
threatening her as he is over protective.
“He is over protective and jealousy. I think he is insecure
because I have more money than him. The car he is driving around with other
women is mine.
“He once assaulted me at Rainbow Towers where I had gone
for a meeting with my bosses. Maybe he thought I was having an affair. He also
assaulted me at Holiday Inn. I just want the law to protect me,” pleaded
Senator Baipai.
She also added that Chinowaita is abusing her social media
accounts, adding that she wants him barred from accessing them.
Senator Baipai said Chinowaita is refusing to hand over her
documents, including her driver’s licence.
“He has everything, including proof of ownership of some of
my property. He has my academic certificates, driver’s licence and money. I
want them back. If he wants to move on like he has done, then he should leave
with nothing,” said the lawmaker.
She added: “Last year l was supposed to get a residential
stand under my name, but he wrote a letter to Parliament stating that the
residential stand should be in his name since he is my husband. This was done
behind my back.
I inquired with Parliament why I was yet to get the
residential stand, but was shocked to hear that it had been allocated to
Chinowaita. I was left with nothing,” said Senator Baipai.
She said Chinowaita lied to her that he had separated with
his first wife.
“He is still seeing his first wife. He has been lying to me
that they broke up, yet they are still seeing each other. I look stupid now
because I was being fooled all along. His wife is waiting for him outside in my
car as we speak,” said the heartbroken woman.
In response, Chinowaita said the US$40 000 that Senator
Baipai had men tioned was invested in a shop.
“I invested the money in a shop that will bene¬fit both of
us as it is a family business,” he said.
However, Baipai objected: “I have never been to the shop. I
have never received anything from that shop. He is lying that he invested in a
shop. If it is there, then he is squandering my money with his wife.
“Are you not ashamed of reaping where you did not sow? Why
can’t you work for yourself and earn an honest living? All I want is my
property back then you can move on,” charged Senator Baipai.
Mutare magistrate, Mr Xavier Chipato presided over the
matter.
He granted the protection order in Senator Baipai’s favour.
The order will be valid for five years.
Mr Chipato also ordered Chinowaita to return Senator
Baipai’s documents and property. Manica Post
