NRZ TRAINS COLLIDE, THREE INJURED

THREE National Railways of Zimbabwe crew members suffered injuries when two goods trains were last Saturday involved in a head-on collision at Rutenga in Masvingo Province, leading to one of the trains derailing.
The accident saw one train colliding with a stationary
train at Rutenga station. National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) public relations
manager, Mr Andrew Kunambura confirmed the accident and said crew members were
receiving treatment and recovering well.
“I can confirm that there was an accident at Rutenga in
Mwenezi District and there were injuries to crew. Those injured are currently
receiving treatment and recovering well,” he said.
He dismissed reports of looting of goods at the scene of
the accident.
“Our loss control officers were swift in their response to
secure customer goods. There was no looting. Investigations are underway to
ascertain the cause of the accident,” said Mr Kunambura.
He said such accidents were very rare and as such NRZ takes
particular interest in the safe transportation of customer goods.
“The accident happened within our station. As you may be
aware, accidents of this nature are very rare, which means the NRZ takes
particular interest in the safe and secure transportation of customer goods and
there we assure our customers that their goods can be transported as securely
as ever,” said Mr Kunambura.
The train which derailed was reportedly loaded with chrome.
The company recently announced plans to install modern signalling and
telecommunications systems that will have minimal track-side equipment to
replace the old system.
That has been necessitated by the numerous cases of
vandalism and theft of track-side equipment that happened in the past. That
approach will also reduce the installation costs as minimal cable works will be
required.
The communication backhaul systems would be optic fibre
based for all the main (major) railway lines with the option of using microwave
radio backhaul systems on the branch (minor) lines. Modern wireless voice
communication systems specifically developed for railway use are expected to be
introduced to replace the current UHF 2-way radio communication systems. Sunday
News
