NO MERCY FOR ROGUE SOLDIERS : LT-GEN

He made the remarks during the pass-out parade of 808
members of the armed forces at 5 Infantry Brigade on Thursday after they
completed the Civil Military Relations course. Lt-Gen Sigauke reminded the
graduates that discipline was key, saying the oath of allegiance that they took
to uphold the Constitution of Zimbabwe and abiding by the rules, regulations
and attendant statutes that govern the country, should be adhered to.
He reiterated that the ZNA was a disciplined force which
does not tolerate cases of indiscipline, adding that there would not be any
lenience on rogue elements.
“Be informed that there is not going to be lenience on
members who commit offences such as being absent without official leave (Awol),
theft, robbery, illegal panning, extortion, drug and substance abuse, among
others.
Once involved in indiscipline cases, you will face the full
wrath of the law spelt out in the Defence Act Chapter 11:02 and related
statutory instruments,” he said.
He said members of the armed forces should be vigilant and
alive to the dangers of social media platforms where there was disinformation
aimed at subverting the general populace and soldiers have also become a
target. Of the 808 graduates, 661 were males while 147 were females.
Lt-Gen Sigauke said pursuant to the gender mainstreaming
thrust, the passing of 147 graduands, was a clear testimony that the ZNA
continues to give equal opportunities to the girl child.
“You are aware that Zimbabwe is a signatory to the
international conventions that call for gender equality in all spheres. In this
regard, the ZNA will continue to recruit and train the girl child as they have
proven to be dedicated, competent and determined to serve Zimbabwe,” he said.
He also applauded the increasing number of female recruits
which he said was an indication that women were breaking barriers into the
previously male dominated profession.
The Civil Military Relations course which the soldiers
underwent, was in line with the determination to cultivate patriotic, loyal,
disciplined and cohesive force that understands the country’s history.
“The understanding of the history of our nation starting
from where we came from, where we are and where we are going is a major
undertaking which requires an oriented force to uphold the fine legacy left to
us by our forebears,” said Lt-Gen Sigauke.
The graduates, drawn from across the country’s 10
provinces, underwent an eight months training period where they covered a
number of curricula meant to foster key attributes of loyalty, patriotism and
sacrifice which are key attributes of a soldier. Sunday News
