NO CHALLENGERS FOR CHAMISA

Nelson Chamisa has been nominated, uncontested, as the presidential candidate for the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in the upcoming elections.

This came out during a press conference held Thursday in Harare where the Citizen’s Independent Selection Panel (CISP) gave an update on the candidate selection process.

Speaking during the press conference, Rashid Mahiya, a member of CISP said there was an overwhelming response from aspiring candidates.

“The summary outcome of the candidate’s nomination after consulting stakeholders, village and street committees is as follows: The local authority nominations have been received from all the 36 000 villages, thousands of streets and 1 970 wards.

“For the house of assembly nomination, we received nominations from all 210 constituencies, an interesting phenomenon has been noted in some hotly contested constituencies for instance a constituency where 11 nominations were received for one seat,” said Mahiya.

He said some candidates were also nominated in the constituencies dominated by the ruling party, Zanu-PF.

“The success factor for this process is also exhibited in the positive candidate nomination returns in some difficult to penetrate areas for the opposition, that includes Gokwe, Uzumba, Mwenezi amongst others.”

“Presidential nominations, Chamisa Nelson has been nominated as the Presidential candidate by all streets and villages whose returns are in our possession,” he said.

Mahiya said for the women and youth nominations, although CISP is yet to finalise its tally indications are that an unprecedent number of women have been nominated.

“A significant number of women are also emerging in both the first post and proportional representation nomination,” he said.

He added that the youth factor is another exciting and emerging aspect of the nomination process outcome which is positive in ensuring intergenerational synergies within CCC.

Meanwhile, Mahiya outlined the qualities which nominated candidates will go through.

“The credentials and track record check list for candidate selection, the vetting and security checklist will look into the following: firstly, qualifications that is in compliance with relevant statute of Zimbabwe, the constitution, the electoral Act, CCC candidate selection procedures manual , community and standing track record, performance in communities, political history and record, capacity and capability and competence, security, integrity, ethics, loyalty and service record,” he said.

He said a date has been set for the caucuses that will happen all over the country after which they ill announce the names of successful candidates.

“As we embark on the second stage of candidate selection, it is prudent to assure citizens that all nominated candidates will receive fair and equal opportunities during the process,” said Mahiya. CITE