NIGHTCLUB BOSS RAPE : MAID IN NO SHOW

The maid who is set to testify against nightclub manager, Ronald Ngwenya, was in a no show for the second time prompting the court to order that the investigating officer be summoned to appraise the court on his findings.

Ngwenya is on trial for allegedly raping his minor niece.

The maid was the first person the minor revealed the alleged rape to and was set to be the State’s star witness, and is nowhere to be found.

Efforts by the investigating officer to secure her attendance have so far been fruitless.

The matter was back in court for trial continuation on Friday and prosecutor Loveit Muringwa sought a postponement to afford the investigating officer an opportunity to try and secure the attendance of the maid.

While the application was unopposed, presiding magistrate Clever Tsikwa ordered the State to call the investigating officer to appear before him to shed light on the challenges he’s facing to secure the witness’s attendance.

The trial resumes on April 28.

Allegations are that on December 9 last year at around 1am, the minor woke up and found Ngwenya, who is her uncle, fondling her private parts. He allegedlt covered her mouth and raped her.

He was said to have left her room and he returned after a while and met her going to the toilet.

He is alleged to have dragged her onto the bed and raped her again.

The child reported the matter immediately to the maid. H Metro