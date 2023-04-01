NIGHT SHIFTS FOR SMALL BUSINESSES AS POWER SHORTAGE BITES

SMALL to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Gweru have turned night into day as they are now working from 10PM when power is restored by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) to 5AM when it is disconnected under the new load shedding schedule.

The SMEs said they have been crippled by the electricity power cuts that last about 18 hours a day — a negative development that affects their operations. Many of the SMEs have been trying to make ends meet through offering services such as typing, printing, photocopying and scanning.

Others are into welding, upholstery, small grinding mills and hair salons which have all been affected by load shedding.

The ZETDC says the market should expect a steady supply of electricity in the second-half of the year when the Hwange Thermal Power Station units 7 and 8 would have been commissioned to inject a combined 600 megawatts into the national grid. Amid improved water inflows into Lake Kariba, which have started impacting positively on hydroelectricity output, the period to the year 2024 is forecast to be a safe zone in terms of power supply.

By the end of next year, Hwange stage 1 and 2 life extension is projected to add a further 400 megawatts to the national grid. This comes as the industry continues to call for guaranteed or predictable energy supply to ensure proper planning of their operations to minimise the negative impact of unexpected or unscheduled power outages on business.

However, the new load shedding schedule has seen suburbs such as Mkoba, Mtapa, Ascot, Senga and Mambo where most of the SMEs are located, being the most affected. The SMEs are popular for making steel products such as sliding gates, door and window frames, beds as well as TV stands among other things. There are also those who are into sewing and those who sell chickens to eke a living.

Mrs Shelia Moyo (28) who operates a sewing business from Mkoba 10 shopping centre said she now comes to work at 10PM and works on her orders until 5AM. She said she was forced to rethink her business working hours and confine herself to the hours when electricity will be available at night.

“I open the shop around 1PM to 4PM where I will be cutting and designing using a pair of scissors before I go back home. Around 9.30PM, I come back to the shop and start sewing from 10PM when power is restored until 5AM when power is cut. That’s how I am able to make some money but it’s different because the number of clients has dwindled,” said Mrs Moyo, who is a mother of two children.

Mr Samuel Mutsekiwa (40) who specialises in welding at Mkoba 6 shopping centre said he once tried using a generator to power his machines but realised that it wasn’t viable.

“I tried using a generator to operate my welding machine and grinder but the cost of fuel which was too much for me made me abandon that idea,” he said.

Mr Mutsekiwa said he is now working at night when there is power.

“I started working in the evening like other SMEs because we have no resources to power the generators. This shopping centre used to be a hive of activity during the day but that is now changing to the evening when we have power,” he said.

Mr Tarisai Sipambi (34) who runs butcheries in Mkoba suburb said he lost a lot of money as the meat was rotting in fridges due to power shortages.

“The rate at which the power cuts are occurring is too much. In our trade, we need a constant supply of electricity. If there is no electricity, there is no backup plan. I lost a lot of revenue when meat went bad in the fridges. As you know, the meat is supposed to be kept under cool temperatures and when there is no power there is nothing we can do but count our losses,” he said.

Mr Sipambi said he is also forced to come at night to cut and grade meat for sale to clients.

“The moment we get electricity back, I have to rush and open for the butcher to cut and grade the meat. Because of these power outages, we have since changed our way of life,” he said.

Mr Sipambi said he is hoping that there is increased power generation in the country so that the ZETDC does away with load shedding. The relentless power cuts are not only affecting how businesses operate but they are also affecting residents.

“We are forced to wake up at 10PM and do ironing of school uniforms and other clothes, failure to which the children will wear un-ironed uniforms,” said Ms Tariro Shoko (28) from Mkoba 3 suburb.

She said she also bakes scones and cakes in the evening when there is power. Ms Ayanda Solani (20) a second-year Accounting student at the Midlands State University (MSU) said the power crisis, which has seen Senga suburb where she rents a room plunged into darkness, has affected her studies.

“Some of us want to study around 4AM after resting a bit. But before we get into the groove, we experience load shedding. Normally when there is load shedding, network connectivity is affected and without network, we can’t research online,” she said.

Mr Tafadzwa Mazorodze from the Zimbabwe Chamber of SMEs said the country has been facing extensive power cuts which have adversely affected business operations. Sunday News