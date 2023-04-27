Thursday, 27 April 2023

NGARIVHUME CONVICTED, FACES JAIL

Thursday, April 27, 2023  NewsdzeZimbabwe   0

Harare Magistrate Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka has convicted Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume for inciting violence.

The Magistrate found Ngarivhume guilty of inciting the public to join an illegal demonstration in 2020 through Twitter posts.

Mrs Chakanyuka deferred the matter to tomorrow for sentence.

Posted in:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

 