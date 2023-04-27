NGARIVHUME CONVICTED, FACES JAIL

Harare Magistrate Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka has convicted Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume for inciting violence.
The Magistrate found Ngarivhume guilty of inciting the
public to join an illegal demonstration in 2020 through Twitter posts.
Mrs Chakanyuka deferred the matter to tomorrow for
sentence.
CONVICTED of inciting violence for the #july31 protest.— Jacob Ngarivhume (@NgarivhumeJacob) April 27, 2023
Winknell Chivayo stole millions and his case was thrown out. Henrietta Rushwaya tried to smuggle gold and her case was thrown out. Obediah Moyo tried to loot US$60m his case was thrown out.
But they’ve convicted me🤷🏿♂️🤷🏿♂️🤷🏿♂️ pic.twitter.com/KIhO9ETLkw
0 comments:
Post a Comment