NETONE HIKES TARIFFS

TELECOMMUNICATIONS company NetOne will tomorrow, April 7, increase tariffs.
The company revealed the development through a statement
posted on social media platform Twitter on April 6.
“Dear Valued Customer, Please be advised that we are
reviewing our Data, Voice, SMS and Out Of Bundle tariffs with effect from 7
April 2023,” read the statement.
It said users can check the new tariffs by dialing *171 # from April 7.
This follows the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory
Authority (Potraz) approval of tariff increases in February, where it was
stated that another increase would be implemented in April.
Liquid Intelligent Technologies in February said the tariff
hikes were inevitable due to the prevailing operating environment, which has
seen the business costs growing in tandem with exchange rate fluctuations.
“This notice serves to inform you that the Postal and
Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) has approved an
industry-wide 50 percent tariff increase with immediate effect and another 50
percent effective on 1 April 2023 for products and services,” said Liquid in a
statement to clients. Herald
