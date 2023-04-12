MYSTERY OVER ESTRANGED COP COUPLE MISSING CHILD

Two police officers who were married but are now on separation are failing to account for their minor child’s whereabouts, in a mysterious case that has raised suspicion of murder.

The child was one year and eight months old when she was last seen at the couple’s former residence in Mabvuku over three years ago.

Curiously, the couple has not filed a missing person report with relatives and neighbours, also professing ignorance on the whereabouts of the child.

Samunderu Muchazepi and Agness Khoza, who are both constables with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have since been arrested after failing to give a satisfactory explanation on the whereabouts of their child. Criminal Investigation Department (CID) (Homicide) are still investigating the case before the State prepares an appropriate charge pending the couple’s expected court appearance.

It is alleged that on an unknown date in February 2020, Khoza was deployed to Zvishavane and left her daughter in the custody of the father Muchazepi although they had been on separation since December 2019.

Khoza returned from Zvishavane after a month and Muchazepi could not give a plausible explanation on the whereabouts of the couple’s daughter.

Neighbours noticed that something was amiss and an unknown informant tipped off the police who interrogated the couple.

They couple could still not give a satisfactory explanation on the whereabouts of their child and suspicion was raised that they might have murdered her and concealed the death.

Muchazepi and Khoza were taken to ZRP Ruwa from where they were taken to CID Homicide for further management.Herald