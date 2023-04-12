MYSTERY OVER ESTRANGED COP COUPLE MISSING CHILD

Two police officers who were married but are now on separation are failing to account for their minor child’s whereabouts, in a mysterious case that has raised suspicion of murder.
The child was one year and eight months old when she was
last seen at the couple’s former residence in Mabvuku over three years ago.
Curiously, the couple has not filed a missing person report
with relatives and neighbours, also professing ignorance on the whereabouts of
the child.
Samunderu Muchazepi and Agness Khoza, who are both constables
with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have since been arrested after failing
to give a satisfactory explanation on the whereabouts of their child. Criminal
Investigation Department (CID) (Homicide) are still investigating the case
before the State prepares an appropriate charge pending the couple’s expected
court appearance.
It is alleged that on an unknown date in February 2020,
Khoza was deployed to Zvishavane and left her daughter in the custody of the
father Muchazepi although they had been on separation since December 2019.
Khoza returned from Zvishavane after a month and Muchazepi
could not give a plausible explanation on the whereabouts of the couple’s
daughter.
Neighbours noticed that something was amiss and an unknown
informant tipped off the police who interrogated the couple.
They couple could still not give a satisfactory explanation
on the whereabouts of their child and suspicion was raised that they might have
murdered her and concealed the death.
Muchazepi and Khoza were taken to ZRP Ruwa from where they
were taken to CID Homicide for further management.Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment