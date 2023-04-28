MUZENDA DECLARED LIBERATION WAR HERO

President Mnangagwa has conferred a liberation war hero status on Cde Tongai Muzenda who died in a car accident on Wednesday night and will be buried at Chindito Farm in Gutu on Sunday.

He was 57.

Cde Muzenda, a former Gutu West legislator, died on the spot after his vehicle hit an electricity pole when he lost control and it crushed through a perimeter wall in Borrowdale suburb.

At the time of his death, Cde Muzenda was general manager of the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe.

He was also a former Deputy Minister of Labour and Public Service and was the last born to the late iconic Vice President and national hero Cde Simon Vengesayi Muzenda.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda dated 28 April, Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu confirmed President Mnangagwa’s conferment of liberation war hero status on Cde Muzenda.

“His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of Zanu PF, Cde Dr E.D Mnangagwa has conferred a liberation war hero status on the late Cde Tongai Muzenda who died on 26 April 2023 and will be buried at Chindito Farm, Gutu,” said Dr Mpofu in the letter.

“The family can be contacted through our Masvingo Provincial Office. I shall be most grateful if you would make the usual arrangements for his burial and payment of benefits to his family. He is from Masvingo Province.”

Eulogies have been pouring in for the late Cde Muzenda, with many describing his death as a huge loss to Masvingo Province and the nation at large.

His family members described him as a person who was generous and open to everyone despite one’s standing in the community.

Speaking at a funeral service in Harare yesterday, sister to the late liberation war hero, Cde Tsitsi Muzenda, who is also a Zanu PF Politburo member, said Cde Muzenda will be buried on Sunday at Chindito Farm in Gutu.

He described him as a humble and loving person.

Cde Tsitsi Muzenda is the first born in a family of eight, while Cde Muzenda was the last born.

She said her brother was kind and sensitive.

“Am in pain since am the oldest and l would ask God that he should have taken me instead of him since he had so much to do,” she said. “Since yesterday, his friends from different parts of the world send their condolences.

“He was liked by everyone and he had a good heart and was the last born in our family.

“We were eight children in our family, but the other one died during the liberation struggle while my twin sister died because of a hit and run accident in 1990.

And there are five children left in our family now.”

Cde Muzenda’s brother, Chikwerete, who is the 7th in the family said he was a generous person who put others’ needs first.

He said his brother was an outgoing person.

“He was focused from a young age and he worked very hard to achieve his goals,” he said.

“When we were young he would sleep early and woke up early. Tongai kept the legacy of our late father. He was interested in politics.”

Nephew to the late Mr Zenzo Ngcobo said his uncle was a strait forward person who would not tolerate nonsense.

A church service will be held in the morning today at St Gerards Roman Catholic Church in Borrowdale.

After the church service, his body will be ferried to Chitindo Farm where it will be lying-in-state before burial on Sunday.

Zanu PF Secretary for Security, Cde Lovemore Matuke, who worked closely with the Muzenda family in Gutu District, described the death of Cde Muzenda as a loss to the nation and Gutu in particular.

Cde Matuke worked closely with the Muzenda family as the late Vice President Muzenda’s constituency co-ordinator in the 90s.

“I know Tongai from a tender age when I was the constituency co-ordinator of his father, the late former Vice President Muzenda in Gutu North,” he said.

“I worked closely with him to ensure the party won resoundingly in Gutu when his father was still a Member of Parliament for Gutu North.

“He was involved in politics and joined the Zanu PF youth league in Gweru and was later transferred to Masvingo province.

“He loved politics and farming during his youthful days.”

Cde Matuke described Cde Muzenda as a humble man despite coming from a prominent family.

“You could not notice that he was the son of a Vice President,” he said. “Like his father, he was a man of the people who mingled with everyone despite one’s standing in the community.

“The Masvingo provincial party leadership applied for provincial hero status for Tongai in recognition of his immense contribution to the party.

“Cde Muzenda played a role in the establishment of secondary and primary schools, clinics and rehabilitation of roads in Gutu.

“Through his developmental work ethic, Cde Muzenda established Thornhill Secondary School, Ndawi Clinic in ward 29, Chavarove Clinic and Dombo Clinic in Ward 1, Gutu West.”

Zanu PF deputy secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde John Paradza, who took over as Gutu West MP from Cde Muzenda, said he was a hardworking man and mentor to the younger generation.

“He handed over the constituency to me and helped win it back to Zanu PF when he stepped down,” he said.

“He also advised me on a number of projects to ensure we develop the constituency.

“He recently donated 10 000 bricks to complete the construction of Mbamba Clinic using his personal resources.

“As a successful businessman, he also donated fuel to the District Development Fund in Gutu to ensure the successful rehabilitation of roads in the area.”

Cde Muzenda leaves behind wife Constance and two children.

Mourners are gathered at 26 St. Brelades Road, Rolf Valley, Borrowdale, Harare and Chindito Farm in Gutu. Herald