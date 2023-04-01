MUSINA HORROR CRASH : SA POLICE SEEKS TO IDENTIFY VICTIMS

POLICE in South Africa are working to positively identify victims of a horror accident that killed eight people who were travelling in a Toyota Quantum vehicle heading towards the Beitbridge border.

The accident occurred before the Baobab Tollgate near the border town of Musina.

Limpopo’s Traffic and Community Safety spokesperson, Ms Tidimalo Chuene said the Toyota Quantum collided head on with a delivery van when its driver made an overtaking error.

“Indications are that the accident happened when a minibus taxi overtook unsafely on a barrier line and collided head-on with a light delivery vehicle.

“Five men and three women died as a result of the accident while eight other people who sustained injuries were transported to nearby health facilities for medical attention”.

More than 40 Zimbabweans have died on the N1 Highway due to road accidents in the last 12 months. Sunday Mail