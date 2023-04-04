MUNYEZA SUED OVER US$100K DEBT

Businessman and pastor Shingi Munyeza, who is accused of failing to pay US$100 000 he allegedly owes to a congregant is now facing litigation, according to High Court documents seen by The Herald yesterday.

Mr Munyeza was early last month arrested on allegations of defrauding Ms Majorie Fadziso Mutemererwa of US$85 000, being part of the money she had received as a severance package from her former employer, SeedCo.

Mr Munyeza allegedly convinced the congregant to let him invest the money while promising to return US$100 000 by the end of January, according to a police report.

The cleric, however, allegedly failed to pay back the money prompting Ms Mutemererwa to report the matter to the police.

Now Ms Mutemererwa has taken a civil route to the High Court over allegations that Munyeza and his wife Wilma, both listed as defendants, have failed to settle their debt with her.

She claims that she made several attempts to collect the money, but in return just got endless promises.

In her claim, Ms Mutemererwa is demanding payment of the unpaid US$100 000 plus five percent interest for breach of “acknowledgement agreement”.

According to the court documents, the Munyeza couple and Ms Mutemererwa entered into a loan agreement culminating in the couple signing an acknowledgment of debt. The loan of US$85 000 attracted an interest of US$15 000 to bring the total repayment to US$100 000.

The money was to be repaid through a deposit into Ms Mutemererwa’s Botswana Stanbic account specified in the acknowledgment of debt, on or before January 31 this year.

However, the money was allegedly not paid. The couple negotiated for an extension of time to pay and signed an undertaking on February 27 acknowledging that they had breached the initial loan agreement and acknowledgment of debt.

They were made to sign a fresh undertaking in which they acknowledged that they would settle the debt the following day. Again, the couple failed to honour the agreement and got a reprieve after Ms Mutemererwa through her legal counsel extended the grace period to March 8.

With the money yet to be repaid, Ms Mutemererwa has sought the intervention of the High Court to recover her money and the interest. Mr Munyeza has yet to respond to the suit. Herald