MUNYEZA SUED OVER US$100K DEBT

Businessman and pastor Shingi Munyeza, who is accused of failing to pay US$100 000 he allegedly owes to a congregant is now facing litigation, according to High Court documents seen by The Herald yesterday.
Mr Munyeza was early last month arrested on allegations of
defrauding Ms Majorie Fadziso Mutemererwa of US$85 000, being part of the money
she had received as a severance package from her former employer, SeedCo.
Mr Munyeza allegedly convinced the congregant to let him
invest the money while promising to return US$100 000 by the end of January,
according to a police report.
The cleric, however, allegedly failed to pay back the money
prompting Ms Mutemererwa to report the matter to the police.
Now Ms Mutemererwa
has taken a civil route to the High Court over allegations that Munyeza and his
wife Wilma, both listed as defendants, have failed to settle their debt with
her.
She claims that she made several attempts to collect the
money, but in return just got endless promises.
In her claim, Ms Mutemererwa is demanding payment of the
unpaid US$100 000 plus five percent interest for breach of “acknowledgement
agreement”.
According to the
court documents, the Munyeza couple and Ms Mutemererwa entered into a loan
agreement culminating in the couple signing an acknowledgment of debt. The loan
of US$85 000 attracted an interest of US$15 000 to bring the total repayment to
US$100 000.
The money was to be
repaid through a deposit into Ms Mutemererwa’s Botswana Stanbic account
specified in the acknowledgment of debt, on or before January 31 this year.
However, the money was allegedly not paid. The couple
negotiated for an extension of time to pay and signed an undertaking on
February 27 acknowledging that they had breached the initial loan agreement and
acknowledgment of debt.
They were made to sign a fresh undertaking in which they
acknowledged that they would settle the debt the following day. Again, the
couple failed to honour the agreement and got a reprieve after Ms Mutemererwa
through her legal counsel extended the grace period to March 8.
With the money yet to be repaid, Ms Mutemererwa has sought
the intervention of the High Court to recover her money and the interest. Mr
Munyeza has yet to respond to the suit. Herald
