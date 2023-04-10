MOURNERS CLASH WITH FUNERAL PARLOUR OVER BODY



A LOCAL funeral parlour clashed with a bereaved family on Good Friday after it withheld a body of their relative.

Zvido Zvenyu Funeral parlour refused to release body of Chirango Nechavava, who died on April 5 in Mabvuku.

The parlour was demanding payment of services the family say were never asked for.

The deceased was 39.

The row was taken to Mabvuku Police Station where the Nechavava family lodged a police report against the parlour under RRB 5508170.

Family representative, Reverend Tawanda Utete, told H-Metro that the parlour carried out extra services, without the bereaved family’s knowledge.

“We agreed as a family to pay for the removal of the body to a hospital only,” said Rev Utete.

Some of the mourners after they collected body

“The parlour went on to carry out other services, without consulting us, and brought a receipt with unjustified charges, which included a post-mortem.

“We refused to pay for those costs and they refused to release the body as well as a burial order.

“We approached the Funeral Association of Zimbabwe authorities as well as lodging a police report against them.

“That forced them to release the body and mourners had to travel during the night.

“The parlour wanted to extort us but we stood our ground,” said Rev Utete.

Funeral parlour official, Clemence Magidi, confirmed the incident saying police forced them to release the body. “We had a misunderstanding with the bereaved family because they wanted to collect their body without paying the full amount,” said Magidi.

“They engaged the police and we ended up releasing the body but we are yet to understand which Act police used.

“There is no Funeral Act at all.

“They told us about these allegations being levelled against us,” he said. The body of Chirango was taken to Buhera where it is was expected to be buried yesterday. H Metro