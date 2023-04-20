MONEY LAUNDERING CHARGES HAUNT MARRY MUBAIWA

A bid by Marry Mubaiwa’s lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa to have her client’s case of money laundering removed from further remand yesterday hit a snag after a Harare magistrate ruled that the State had justifiable reasons to keep her on remand.
Magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje said the State was
justified because investigations were almost complete.
“The State in my view saw the need to exercise due
diligence by postponing the matter and the court sees it fit to give the State
time,” he said.
“It would be prejudicial for the court to grant removal
from remand since the investigations are nearing their
end.”
This was after the State had proposed that Mubaiwa returns
to court on May 11 for the provision of a trial date.
Ms Mtetwa challenged the position of the State, saying the
matter should not be continuously remanded.
She said they had come to court expecting to be given a
trial date.
“At every appearance from the last 24 months, the State has
been saying they will give a trial date on the next sitting,” she said.
“Last time they said they were perusing through documents,
but we have been coming for 40 months.”
Responding to Ms Mtetwa, the State said it was aware that
Mubaiwa had been on remand, but investigations in the matter were complex,
hence wanted to avoid a situation where a trial date is given and parties
return to court with complaints.
Mubaiwa is facing several counts of money laundering.
Among them, the State alleged that she allegedly
externalised close to US$1 million to South Africa and China on several
occasions.
She externalised US$114 000 to China through her personal
driver, Carrington Kazingizi and Terrence Mutandwa, and the money was not declared
to authorities.
Sometime in November 2018, Mubaiwa instructed Memory
Chakuinga to come up with a proforma invoice for supply of events tents and
chairs which was then sent to CBZ Bank and also to herself.
On December 17, 2018, Mubaiwa, on the strength of the
proforma invoice, caused CBZ Bank to transfer US$201 846-81 through Outgoing
Telegraphic transfer into Falcon Projects Suppliers Limited South Africa FNB
Bank Account.
Instead of the funds being used for the purchase of event
tents and chairs, Mubaiwa instructed Chakuinga to divert the money to Range
Rover Centre towards the purchase of her personal vehicle, a Range Rover
Autobiography.
The State further alleges that she transferred US$307
545,05 for procurement of prepaid meters and the funds were then diverted to
purchase a house in South Africa which is registered in a company’s name where
she was the sole shareholder. Herald
