MINISTER'S CONQUEROR LANGUISHES IN REMAND PRISON

ZANU PF bigwigs are in a make or break primary elections re-runs as they face risk of another round of defeat today.

The ruling party is holding five re-runs in Zvimba West, Gokwe Nembudziya, Churu, Mbare and Insiza South after President Emmerson Mnangangwa called for re-runs.

However, all eyes will be in Zvimba West and Gokwe Nembudziya where Mnangagwa allies Ziyambi Ziyambi and Justice Mayor Wadyajena lost the initial polls.

Political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya said the President’s allies face an acid test.

“Once the project has been requested to be taken back to the Politburo then it's most unlikely for small fish to win the elections,” Ngwenya said.

"But people have already spoken. It’s a big risk for them because people will most likely speak against them through the ballot box.”

Another analyst Eldred Masunungure said Zanu PF said: “The decision-making body made a decision and there is going to be exploitation of the small fish. The small fish knows the consequences and one of them is already languishing in prison.”

Jenfan Muswere, who lost to Moses Ruwona in Makoni West is already assured of the Zanu PF ticket, with his rival languishing in remand prison over fraud allegations.

Ruwona will spend another weekend in remand prison after Harare regional magistrate Stanford Mambanje postponed the matter to Monday.

Ruwona and his alleged accomplice, Macmillan Chiweshe are facing fraud, money laundering and theft of trust property allegations involving US$500 000.

The pair allegedly issued fake proof of payments to a local telecommunications firm and a financial services company.

The State, led by Pardon Dziva, opposed bail after a witness, detective assistant inspector Brighton Samaneka said the two were not proper candidates for bail.

He told the court that the case involves some extra territorial investigations which must be conducted in Zambia.

Samaneka argued that the two were likely to flee if granted bail and that the likelihood of their interfering with State witnesses were very high. Newsday