MINISTER : WE WILL CRACK DOWN ON SPEEDING DRIVERS

another bus crashed yesterday Speed limits for buses, often ignored, are going to be enforced to ensure speeding by drivers is avoided, thereby saving lives, with the police capacitated to ensure compliance, Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona said yesterday during a tour of the Chivhu accident scene where a Tinboom bus crashed on Sunday morning.

Thirteen people died as a result of the accident, while several others were injured. Government has since declared the accident a national disaster.

Minister Mhona, who was leading a delegation on the tour, also visited the injured in Chivhu hospital.

“We are saddened as a Ministry and Government that we are loosing people due to road accidents. After we were informed of this accident, we informed the President who then sent us here to the accident scene and hospital to see and understand what could have happened and what is needed to be done, to assist the affected.

“We are told that the driver was speeding. Maybe if he was not speeding, lives could have not been lost. I want to appeal to Zimbabweans and motorists to always value life. We are noting that drivers are not respecting the sanctity of life, this is very sad.

“Therefore, as a Ministry, we are now, and urgently advocating stiffer penalties on those who would be found breaking roads rules and regulations. We are also, immediately, encouraging our buses to obey speed limits. This is crucial in saving lives. We are also urging bus operators to ensure their drivers are sticking to their timetables.”

Timetables are plotted assuming that drivers obey road rules and limits so if they arrive at a stop or terminus earlier than they should, questions can be asked and assumptions of speeding made. Speed limits are also maximum permitted speeds, and drivers are expected to drive more slowly when there is congestion, visibility problems, and other dangers.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Dr Aplonia Munzverengi, who was part of the delegation thanked Government for the support towards the burial of the deceased, and also support towards the injured.

“We want to thank President Mnangagwa for making sure there is a budget for the Department of Civil Protection. This kind of disaster is hard for us but with Government support, it is lessened.

We must ensure our buses are safe for the people. There must be stiffer penalties to drivers who break road rules and regulations, which include cancellation of one’s drivers licence. The objective is to protect lives of our people.

“There is need for a Government and the private sector to join hands to ensure people’s lives are saved in these roads.”

Dr Samson Nhanhanga, Chairman of the Zimbabwe Passenger Transport Association, who was also at the accident scene yesterday called for an inclusive approach to end road carnage.

“We are facing challenges of drivers, who are breaking traffic rules. We must work hand in glove, all of us to make sure accidents are reduced. It calls for all of us to work together. We are sympathising with the bereaved families and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Meanwhile, Tinboom bus company director Mr Tinoziva Tsvangirai availed $2.5 million for the accident victims.

Earlier on Tinboom bus company issued a statement

“With a profound feeling of grief and sorrow, Tinboom Coaches’ management and staff hereby condole with the families of the people who perished in the horrific crash involving one of our buses on April 16, 2023 in Chivhu district. Our prayers and thoughts are with the families of the deceased.

“As we continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities in their quest to establish the cause of the catastrophic accident which has so far claimed 13 lives, we would like to pledge our full support to the bereaved families. We will do our utmost best to ensure that their dear departed get a befitting send-off while at the same time taking active steps to avoid the recurrence of such an accident.” read the statement

Survivors yesterday attributed the fatal accident to speeding and bad weather.

The horror accident killed 12 people including the driver on the spot, while one passed away on admission at Chivhu hospital.

Several others escaped death with various degrees of injuries and were rushed to Chivhu hospital for treatment.

Those who were critical have since been transferred to hospitals in Harare, while others were discharged, with others still admitted at Chivhu hospital.

Speaking to the media during the hospital visit, one of the survivors Mr Kenneth Makonese, said passengers had called the driver to reduce speed since there was mist.

“I think the driver of the bus was speeding. The bus started to swerve and in an instant veered off the road. I saw the bus crashing and from there, I saw myself outside the bus.

“I was with my young brother and my son. So I started looking for them, though I was in pain. I stepped on the wheel of the bus and looked inside but they were not there. I continued searching outside, that is when I saw my young brother lying on the ground. I rushed there and discovered that he was unconscious. I tried to remove his shoes and shirt, that is when I saw him bleeding from the nose and mouth. I knew from that moment that he was not going to make it. When we arrived at the hospital, that is when I was told that he had passed away.

“I am in pain. My leg is fractured, I have chest pains. I am also in pain because my brother is no more. May his soul rest in peace,” Mr Makonese said.

Another survivor Mr Chrispen Makonese said he saw the bus swerving from left to right and to the right before it crashed.

“ When we approached a curve, just before the accident occurred, the bus swerved to the right, and in that instant, the driver tried to control it, and it made another swerve to the left. The bus then swerved again to the right and it veered off the road. Also the weather was bad. It was showering and misty and speeding was not a good idea.

“In an instant, I just found myself lying on the ground, outside the bus, injured. Other passengers were also outside, some were unconscious, while others were crying, it was just a horrific sight, I do not know how I came outside the bus, but I guess I was thrown outside the window.

“I injured my right hand, I am in pain, but I thank God I am alive,” Chrispen said.

Another survivor, who declined to be named, said her aunt passed away in the accident.

“I was heading back to work in Harare with my aunt when the accident occurred. We were both injured and rushed here for treatment. Unfortunately I am hearing just now that my aunt died,” said the survivor

Outside the wards, relatives of the deceased were gathered, sobbing uncontrobly. Herald