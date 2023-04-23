MASSAGE PARLOURS TURNED INTO BROTHELS

THERE is a disturbing development in most suburbs around the country.

Brothels masked as massage parlours are spreading like veld fire.

In fact, the “unholy” places have become common in medium- and high-density areas such as Eastlea, Belvedere, Avondale, Kuwadzana, Dzivarasekwa, Mabelreign and Highfield.

Bulawayo’s Gwabalanda and Senga in Gweru also have reported cases.

Professional massage parlours have largely been found in affluent areas — particularly in the northern side of Samora Machel Avenue, Harare — since they were considered a luxury beyond the reach of many.

However, “corrupted” versions are mushrooming everywhere.

It is now not unusual to come across brothels that are guised as massage shops or beauty salons. For instance, in the past year or so, at least four “massage parlours” have opened doors for business in Braeside, Harare.

However, reports are that they are offering more than massage services.

One of the infamous parlours is situated on Malta Road and is biased towards women, while the other one is close to a giant retail outlet on Chiremba Road.

“We offer everything that you can think of. Our services are tailor-made and we will not force you to do anything you are not comfortable with,” said one of the guys as he marketed their services to this The Sunday Mail after enquiries.

A massage spa is a place where people go and pay for a kneading by a massage therapist. However, some of the shady parlours are baiting clients with what they term a “happy ending”.

The X-rated and illegal service is openly being marketed on various online platforms using photos of so-called workers in skimpy outfits and provocative poses. The daring ones include their real names, phone numbers and addresses.

Upon engaging a potential client, he or she is hastily requested to pay a commitment fee that is usually not less than US$5 (or equivalent). The figure varies depending on the neighbourhood.

Both men and women are commercially operating in these shady parlours but the numbers are biased towards the fairer sex.

A report by the National Aids Council (NAC) revealed that about 36 percent of unemployed women who took part in a survey they carried out late last year listed their source of income as sex work.

But many have naturally sought new ways to attract clients yet remaining inconspicuous in their operations.

Standing on street corners is no longer considered fashionable. Rather, it is said to attract confrontations with the authorities and poses high risks for the ladies, especially from criminals, street kids and bad weather conditions.

Prostitution and related acts — including solicitation, procuring and operating a brothel — are considered illegal in Zimbabwe under Section 81 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Chapter 9:23).

This writer sought to find out more about these illegal operations, posing as a prospective client.

Contact was established through online platforms and The Sunday Mail was immediately taken through the catalogue of massage services on offer, namely, Swedish, Thai, Shiatsu, aromatherapy, sensual, yoni and nuru.

Nuru massage comes highly recommended and appears to be the most popular.

It involves a stimulating massage technique in which one or more massage therapists rub their bodies against the client’s body using odourless oils while undressed.

And it is the one that is often accompanied by a “happy ending”, which basically translates to being physically intimate.

Immediately after the client has gone through the catalogue, issues to do with pricing, location, time and privacy are discussed.

For US$40, one can get a 70-minute erotic massage that involves the use of adult toys.

We managed to strike a deal online and a booking was made after which a male masseur was provided. We will simply call him Kay for the purpose of this article.

Kay operates in Mabelreign, on Sherwood Drive, where we travelled for the physical meeting.

The writer went in alone, leaving the other crew outside so as not to blow our cover.

Clad in a pair of black jeans and an orange hoodie, Kay went out of his way to be courteous and reassuring during the brief meeting.

This writer was then immediately whisked away to a vacant guesthouse.

Surprisingly, there was no massage table or an assortment of oils in sight, which I queried. The place clearly resembled an ordinary room rather than a massage shop.

Naturally, the writer expressed disquiet and asked to leave.

However, Kay was not amused by the decision.

“A commitment fee of US$10 has to be paid, whether we have done something or not.

“Being at these premises means some transaction of sorts has to take place,” said Kay, as he displayed some bit of aggression.

“You are not the first to feel sceptical. Most of my clients start feeling comfortable after such face-to-face meetings and eventually going through the whole process. We are so discreet,” he reassured.

“If you are not comfortable with this service, we have other options that do not involve physical intimacy. They include house calls and virtual intimacy.

“I now have a good clientele that includes whites and some married women. They always come back to me because of the excellent services I provide,” he boasted.

He further claimed to have been in the business for over five years and with capacity to serve more than four women per day with extras.

“Outside regular check-ups from a close friend of mine in the medical profession, I always take pills or injections to prevent certain STIs (sexually transmitted infections)”, he said when quizzed about the health risk factors.

Websites and social media sites like Telegram, WhatsApp and Facebook are their biggest advertising platforms.

Traditionally, men are believed to be avid followers of these services and online sites, but trends have proven that women are fast joining the bandwagon as they feel “massage shops are best for experimenting”.

Sadly, there have been disturbing reports of under age girls and university students being lured to work in the shady massage spas. Sunday Mail