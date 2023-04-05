MAN SELLS CAR FOR US$3K, ROBBED OF THE CASH

A Kwekwe man was left counting losses after he was robbed of about US$3 000 in cash, which he had just received after selling his vehicle.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police is now hunting for the armed
robbers who pounced on the man and his family after they got information that
he had recently sold his vehicle.
The Sherwood family was robbed of cash and cell phones
valued at a total of US$ 3080-00.
Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko
confirmed the incident which occurred on 31 March 2023 around 930PM in Sherwood
Kwekwe.
“Circumstances are that on the night in question, the
complainant and his son were walking home from a nearby tuck shop when six
unknown men armed with iron bars and machetes approached and surrounded them,”
said Inspector Mahoko.
The suspects ordered the two to sit on the ground before
tying them with cloths on both arms and legs and taking the complainants’ two
Itel cell phones.
They went on to demand money from the complainants
mentioning that they recently sold a motor vehicle.
Fearing for his life, the complainant directed the suspects
to their place of residence to collect money.
“The suspects went to the complainant’s home where they
pounced on an unsuspecting complaint’s wife and threatened to kill her with
machetes thereby robbing her of cash amounting to US$2 970-00,” he said
After committing the offence, they disappeared leaving the
complainant and his son helpless. The two managed to untie themselves and
reported the matter to the police at the ZRP Munyati base.
“We are appealing to members of the public who might have
information leading to the arrest of the suspects to visit any nearest police
station,” he said. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment