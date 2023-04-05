MAN SELLS CAR FOR US$3K, ROBBED OF THE CASH

A Kwekwe man was left counting losses after he was robbed of about US$3 000 in cash, which he had just received after selling his vehicle.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is now hunting for the armed robbers who pounced on the man and his family after they got information that he had recently sold his vehicle.

The Sherwood family was robbed of cash and cell phones valued at a total of US$ 3080-00.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident which occurred on 31 March 2023 around 930PM in Sherwood Kwekwe.

“Circumstances are that on the night in question, the complainant and his son were walking home from a nearby tuck shop when six unknown men armed with iron bars and machetes approached and surrounded them,” said Inspector Mahoko.

The suspects ordered the two to sit on the ground before tying them with cloths on both arms and legs and taking the complainants’ two Itel cell phones.

They went on to demand money from the complainants mentioning that they recently sold a motor vehicle.

Fearing for his life, the complainant directed the suspects to their place of residence to collect money.

“The suspects went to the complainant’s home where they pounced on an unsuspecting complaint’s wife and threatened to kill her with machetes thereby robbing her of cash amounting to US$2 970-00,” he said

After committing the offence, they disappeared leaving the complainant and his son helpless. The two managed to untie themselves and reported the matter to the police at the ZRP Munyati base.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might have information leading to the arrest of the suspects to visit any nearest police station,” he said. Chronicle