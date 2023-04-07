MAN KILLS DAUGHTER WHILE REVERSING CAR

A GWERU man’s 18-month-old daughter died instantly after he accidentally knocked her down while reversing his vehicle on Tuesday morning.

Tavagwisa Muziri, 44, knocked down the toddler with the rear bumper, killing her on the spot.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, said the incident happened at Muziri’s residence in Ridgemont, Gweru.

“He was reversing his Toyota Hilux in the yard and it is alleged that during the process, he hit the deceased with a rear bumper, and she fell and died on the spot,” said Insp Mahoko.

In another case, police confirmed that a 27-year-old man knocked down a pedestrian while reversing.

“On April 4, at around 11am, Shepherd Hondo, of Mkoba 16 was driving a Toyota Hiace in Mkoba.

“He reversed and hit a pedestrian, Abraham Bushe, 70, of Mkoba 16.

“He sustained injuries and was rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“We urge drivers to always look out and exercise due care when driving to prevent road accidents.” H Metro