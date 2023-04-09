MAN KILLED IN BAR BRAWL OVER PHONE

A 22-YEAR-OLD Shurugwi man was fatally stabbed by a fellow patron after violence erupted in a bottle store over a missing cellphone.
The incident occurred recently at Chironde Village under
Chief Nhema.
According to Midlands Police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel
Mahoko, Samson Mangezi was stabbed after he inquired about his missing
cellphone.
“Mangezi was in a bottle store at Hwinya Business Centre,
Shurugwi intending to buy beer when an unknown person snatched his cellphone
from his pocket. Upon enquiring from other patrons about his cellphone, an
unidentified person instantly threw it on the floor,” he said.
Mangezi reportedly picked up his cellphone and discovered
that the sim card and a battery were missing resulting in him making further inquiries
on who had taken his cell phone.
This did not go down well with one of the patrons, Pilot
Lunga who then angrily advanced toward Mangezi.
“Sensing danger, Mangezi ran out of the bottle store but
Lunga pursued him holding a knife. Mangezi’s body was discovered by his brother
later that night near a footpath that connects Hwinya Business Centre and
Chironde Village,” said Inspector Mahoko.
Lunga is on the run and police are appealing for
information on his whereabouts. Chronicle
