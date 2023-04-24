MAN BREAKS INTO HOUSE, STEALS 13 GAS TANKS

A Chitungwiza man has appeared in court for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing 13 gas tanks worth $1,2 million.

Greatmore Maurede (29) appeared before Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with unlawful entry and theft and was remanded on $100 000 bail to June 12.

Prosecuting, Mr Zororai Nkomo alleged that on February 7, Emmanuel Mukonoweshuro left his home to visit his mother Netty Kanengoni, who was not feeling well and took her to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

He left Anesu Matunhike, who is employed to sell gas, in charge at home.

During his absence, Maurede and his accomplice Benjamin Mukonza, who is already remanded for the same theft, used an unknown object to cut the chain and lock which were securing the wooden cabin door and gained entry.

They stole 2x60kg gas tanks and 11x48kg gas tanks and went away unnoticed.

On the February 8, Mukonoweshuro was informed by his uncle Desire that an unknown person had broken into his house and stolen the tanks.

The court heard that on February 21, he went to Magaba market in Mbare, Harare, looking for his stolen property and managed to identify 2x48kg gas tanks at the table belonging to Mukonza.

Mukonoweshuro informed the police who recovered the gas tanks.

Upon arrest, Mukonza told the police that he had bought them from Maurede and a trap was set for him to visit his colleague at the market place.

Upon arrival at the market stall in Magaba area, Maurede was arrested, but he managed to escape after having been involved in a fist fight with Mukonza and the police officer.

He was eventually caught last weekend.

The total value stolen is $1 244 880 and property worth only $148 200 was recovered. Herald