MAN ATTEMPTS TO SAVE SUICIDAL FRIEND, CHARGED WITH MURDER

His two friends tried to pull him back inside by holding
him by the neck and waist and were successful, but in the process it affected
his breathing, leading to his death.
Balamanja Made (31) appeared before Harare magistrate Mr
Dennis Mangosi on Friday charged with murder.
He was granted $100 000 bail and the matter was remanded to
June 30 pending indictment.
The State alleged on April 7, at around 3pm, Made was in
the company of Eddington Chimusoro, who is still at large, in a flat at Corner
Joseph Culverwell Street (formerly Blakiston Street) and Fife Avenue.
The two were drinking beer and taking some drugs and the
now deceased got drunk and started behaving weirdly and allegedly attempted to
throw himself out through a window.
Made and his accomplice teamed up and restrained him by
pulling him away from the window but the now deceased became violent.
It is said Made held the now deceased by the neck and
pressed him down while his accomplice held him by the waist.
The two tripped him down and kept on applying pressure on
the now deceased until he lost consciousness.
His girlfriend, Elizabeth Mtetwa and Yvonne Gwanza who were
present in the flat, tried to render first aid support but his condition
deteriorated.
He was then ferried to Michael Gelfand Clinic in Harare and
was pronounced dead upon arrival.
A police report was made at Harare Central Police Station.
A post-mortem is yet to be conducted. Herald
