MAN ATTEMPTS TO SAVE SUICIDAL FRIEND, CHARGED WITH MURDER

A beer drinking spree by three friends ended horribly after one of them got too intoxicated and tried to commit suicide by jumping through the window.

His two friends tried to pull him back inside by holding him by the neck and waist and were successful, but in the process it affected his breathing, leading to his death.

Balamanja Made (31) appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi on Friday charged with murder.

He was granted $100 000 bail and the matter was remanded to June 30 pending indictment.

The State alleged on April 7, at around 3pm, Made was in the company of Eddington Chimusoro, who is still at large, in a flat at Corner Joseph Culverwell Street (formerly Blakiston Street) and Fife Avenue.

The two were drinking beer and taking some drugs and the now deceased got drunk and started behaving weirdly and allegedly attempted to throw himself out through a window.

Made and his accomplice teamed up and restrained him by pulling him away from the window but the now deceased became violent.

It is said Made held the now deceased by the neck and pressed him down while his accomplice held him by the waist.

The two tripped him down and kept on applying pressure on the now deceased until he lost consciousness.

His girlfriend, Elizabeth Mtetwa and Yvonne Gwanza who were present in the flat, tried to render first aid support but his condition deteriorated.

He was then ferried to Michael Gelfand Clinic in Harare and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

A police report was made at Harare Central Police Station.

A post-mortem is yet to be conducted. Herald