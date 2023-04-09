MAKANDIWA'S MEGA CHURCH OPENS IN CHITUNGWIZA

The United Family International Church (UFIC) led by Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa, officially opened its mega church building in Chitungwiza yesterday.
The building, which accommodates 30 000 people was
officially unveiled by Prophet Makandiwa’s Ghanaian spiritual father and mentor
Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng.
The church which is now complete was built by Prophet
Makandiwa and his wife Ruth using their personal resources.
Speaking to the congregation, Prophet Makandiwa said it was
a journey to reach where the church is now.
He was also looking forward to having another bigger
building which would become the national headquarters in the near future.
“When we decided to build this structure initially our hope
was to be able to accommodate everyone inside this building, but the numbers
are even much bigger now.
“This place can no longer be our headquarters and once we
are done with this one we move on to the next project,” he said.
Prophet Boateng said he was proud that his son and wife had
built such a mega-church in Zimbabwe.
He blessed the church structure during the dedication
exercise adding that this grand opening marks a new beginning for the ministry.
UFIC spokesperson Pastor Prime Kufakunesu said several
challenges caused the delay of the completion of the structure on time.
“Although the construction began in 2011, we were stopped
three times due to some municipal council issues.
“We had to pay twice for the stand in the process and lost
about six-and-a-half years of work,” he said.
Prophet Boateng was accompanied by the Ambassador of Ghana
to Zimbabwe Alexander Grant Ntrakwa and Mayor Harold Moore of Wardley, Georgia,
US.
The Easter conference was also attended by people from all
walks of life including some other diplomats and Government officials.
The dedication which coincided with Easter conference was
attended by over 70 000 people. Herald
