MAID KIDNAPS BABY, FLEES

Police in Midlands Province have arrested a 16-year-old girl who was employed as a housemaid for kidnapping her employer’s child and stealing US$60.

The incident happened on 9 April in Mandava Township in Zvishavane.

A source close to the teenager’s employer said on 9 April Memory Sibanda (38) employed the teenage girl as a housemaid.

On the following morning she left the maid at home to look after her eight-month-old child and her other children. However, the teen girl pulled a shocker and kidnapped the minor child before stealing US$60.

The source said the teen disappeared with the minor. Her employer was shocked to find her other children alone.

The woman reported the incident to the police leading to thorough investigations.

The police received a tip-off that the teenager was at Sovelele Village in Sandawana, Zvishavane and they went there.

“They found her with the child and arrested her,” said the source. B Metro