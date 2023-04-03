LOVE BIRDS INJURED IN HRE ACCIDENT

THREE people were injured in a road traffic accident at the corner of Churchill and Domboshava Road on Saturday.

Two of the victims, Sithabile Shonhiwa and Tinashe Mabhodho, who were traveling in a Honda Fit, sustained head injuries and were taken to the Avenues Clinic.

Tinashe told H-Metro that Sithabile was his lover. The other unidentified victim, who was driving a Toyota Grania, was rushed to an unidentified medical institution.

A Honda Fit and a Toyota Grania involved in an accident at the intersection of Chuchill Avenue and Domboshava Road.

‘‘I want to believe the two drivers were both speeding considering that the Toyota Grania landed on its side,’’ said one witness. H Metro