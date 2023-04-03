LOVE BIRDS INJURED IN HRE ACCIDENT

THREE people were injured in a road traffic accident at the corner of Churchill and Domboshava Road on Saturday.
Two of the victims, Sithabile Shonhiwa and Tinashe
Mabhodho, who were traveling in a Honda Fit, sustained head injuries and were
taken to the Avenues Clinic.
Tinashe told H-Metro that Sithabile was his lover. The
other unidentified victim, who was driving a Toyota Grania, was rushed to an
unidentified medical institution.
A Honda Fit and a Toyota Grania involved in an
accident at the intersection of Chuchill
Avenue and Domboshava Road.
‘‘I want to believe the two drivers were both speeding
considering that the Toyota Grania landed on its side,’’ said one witness. H
Metro
