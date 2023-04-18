LIBERATION WAR PROMISES NOW EMPTY, SAYS MAHERE



Zanu PF’s bad governance since independence has rendered the liberation promises empty with the aspirations of Zimbabweans yet to be realised, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has said.

In a statement, to mark the 43rd Independence Day celebrations, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said there was little to celebrate due to the ruling party’s poor leadership.

Mahere said to effect change, citizens must vote for competent leaders who will usher in a new great Zimbabwe with dignity, prosperity and freedom for all.

“Our aspirations for Zimbabwe are yet to be realised. The latest corruption expose betrays a sad pattern of a rich nation being poorly managed and looted by political elites at the expense of the citizens,” said Mahere.

“Like every other corruption scandal that has preceded it over the last 43 years, it is an indictment of the liberation dream and the promise of independence.”

Mahere said they honoured the sacrifices made by those who fought on their behalf for the constitutional entitlement of one man, one vote.

“The liberation struggle was anchored on the fight for free, fair and credible elections. We seek to complete the mission this year to ensure we win Zimbabwe for change for winning the election and taking over,” said Mahere.

“As a citizen’s movement, the CCC acknowledges the effort and sacrifices of the soldiers, war veterans, war collaborations and citizens, living and departed, who contributed to attaining the liberation of our nation from colonial rule.”

Mahere said as a party they respect all national processes that relate to the history and legacy of Zimbabwe.

“Independence day belongs to all Zimbabwean citizens. It is a national event which, in a functional nation ought to be inclusive, and non-partisan and be a moment of pride and celebration for all members of our society. When our forebears took up arms, they were guided by liberation ideals including universal adult suffrage sovereignty of the people and their will as well as shared prosperity for the masses,” she said.

Mahere said for this reason, the movement participates in these platforms, standing on the belief that these are national events, not partisan processes. CITE