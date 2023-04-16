KOFFI DISAPPOINTS IN KADOMA

Everything has a shelf life and the sun might be setting on Congolese Rhumba artiste Koffi Olomide (66) if his performance on Saturday in Kadoma is anything to go by. He probably is past his sell-by date.
Short-changed, short, short-changed, short-changed, was
written on every reveller’s face, after his lacklustre performance at Kadoma’s
Odyssey Hotel.
But let us give to his fashion; he is still there and
colourful plumage still sweeps many a fashionista off their feet. He was
dressed to the point, as if he was attending a show in the ceremonial home of
fashion, Milan, Italy.
Even Donatella Versace would have turned green with envy.
Enough of his fashion review, this was a musical show.
Musically, he is no longer the same. He was slow and
visibly not there on stage.
Koffi, who was the headlining act at the much-hyped Africa
Explosion gig, appeared lost from start to finish.
He appeared uninspired and his body language summed it up
when he took to the well decorated stage, which met international standards.
Adding salt to injury, the rhumba stalwart appeared on
stage late even though he was at the venue.
Koffi gave the event organisers a torrid time with his
conduct.
He further riled fans when he remained holed up in his
parked vehicle at the show venue when his band was already on stage.
Before the show, Koffi was in the company of his close
associates in the car park for too long and it defies logic why he did not go
on stage on time.
The boo boys, who had been anxiously waiting for him,
showed their dismay which prompted him to leave the parked car and dash to the
stage.
He was lucky not to be pelted with objects as fans showed
their maturity on the night Kadoma hosted one of the world’s renowned acts.
After sensing that fans were not happy, Koffi invited Roki
on stage and the two performed the song Patati Patata.
The performance was cut short and still Koffi failed to
convince fans that he still has the mojo.
Despite the support from the Congolese community, Koffi had
a nightmarish day which can easily pass as a mere “fraud” from an artiste of
his calibre.
Entrepreneur and socialite Zodwa Mkandla tried her best to
cheer up Koffi when she joined him on stage as he belted out the song “Papa
Mobimba”.
Her intention was to psyche up the rhumba stalwart who
stuttered on the big occasion.
The only positive thing he left is that he has managed to
convince local rhumba acts that it’s never too late to revive the genre.
Fellow countryman, Rhumba artiste Pitshou Lumiere, who was
part of Koffi’s entourage, was as jovial as ever.
Members of Ban Des As, Bana Ngwasuma and BV Labien Musica
also graced the event.
On a positive note, Lady Storm justified her inclusion in
the line-up.
She made her life easier, with her energy sapping
performance set to revive her fortunes which had taken a serious wane.
“I am happy that this show has opened new doors to me and
the band,” she said.
“I have always loved rhumba and this was the being staged
to probe my mettle. I wasn’t on vacation but I came here to make a statement,”
she said.
Dendera maestro Sulumani Chimbetu proved that he was the
man for the big stage.
Where he got the energy to wow fans from start to finish
remains a topic for another day.
However, his fans were not amused by his performance.
“He always gives his best each time he takes to the stage.
Whether the hall is packed or empty, he makes sure he leaves fans clamouring
for more,” said one of Sulu’s associates who escorted him to his car.
“I was humbled by the crowd’s response and it means a lot
to me,” he said.
Jah Prayzah had a good day in office.
Kurai Makore, a nephew to US based Chimurenga musician
Thomas Mapfumo performed earlier.
Enzo Ishall and Tamy Moyo were also part of the line-up.
They also put up a scintillating performances.
South African outfit Mafikizolo were the closing act, going
on stage 4am but did not disappoint.
Event organisers, Odyssey Entertainment, nailed it.
Despite late kick-off, everything was in place.
The stage met international standards while the lighting
and sound was superb.
The show was fully packed and also attracted some of the
local socialites, celebrities and business personalities.
However, somehow the two show hosts — radio personality
Shugeta and Butterfly — struggled to win hearts of fans.
According to how they presented, it seems the two are good
on radio and not public events, which promoters need to take into
consideration.
DJ Shugeta had a night to forget as he riled Koffi who
ordered him off stage.
Koffi is particular with his stage each time he performs as he doesn’t tolerate nonsense.
Fellow promoter, Partson “Chipaz” Chimbodza was among the
guests.
He was assisting Tich Mharadze with logistics.
“As promoters we always support each other. I am proud of
him because we learn from each other.
“We are one big family,” he said.
Fellow promoter Josh Hozheri who was part of the crowd
added:
“As their chairperson, I am proud that my boys are doing
well.
“Tonight, I was really impressed by Sulu. We should invest
in our local guys and also learn from foreign acts.
“I can safely say Sulumani was the best performer here.
“He is focused as he takes his job seriously.” Herald
