JOYRIDING TEENS CRASH STOLEN CAR

IN what was supposed to be a memorable joy ride for two teenagers in Bulawayo turned horribly wrong when they cheated death after a Honda Fit they stole from a house in Hillcrest suburb to go for a beer binge was involved in an accident.

It is alleged that the two teenagers went to Tilda Masikati (31)’s home where they scaled over a precast wall and got inside her yard last week on Saturday.

It is said while inside the yard they used a screwdriver to open the door of her car before using an unknown object to start the vehicle and driving off.

When Masikati woke up the following morning she was shocked when she discovered that her car was missing.

She went and reported the matter at Hillside Police Station.

Police from CID’S Vehicle Theft Squad (VTS) carried out investigations which led to the arrest of the teenagers.

The pair led investigators to the scene of the accident where they indicated that they wanted to use the vehicle to go to different nightclubs with their girlfriends.

The two teenagers have since appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Dambudzo Malunga charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

They were not asked to plead and were remanded in custody to 21 April.

Constance Mathaba appeared for the State. B Metro