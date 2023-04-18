skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 18 April 2023
INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATIONS IN PICS
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
WADYAJENA, ZIYAMBI FLOORED AGAIN
FORMER BANKER'S WIFE CHARGED WITH SEVERAL TRAFFIC OFFENCES
FORMER model, Loveness Mahachi, faces arrest after she defaulted court where she is facing several road traffic violations. She is the wif...
KOFFI DISAPPOINTS IN KADOMA
Everything has a shelf life and the sun might be setting on Congolese Rhumba artiste Koffi Olomide (66) if his performance on Saturday in Ka...
I DID NOT SEE IT : CHIWENGA'S BODYGUARD
Mary Mubaiwa’s trial on charges of attempting to kill Vice President Constantino Chiwenga by unplugging the hospital life support system and...
FACEBOOK RAPIST, DOC'S LUXURY GETAWAYS, WEEKS BEFORE ESCAPE
As convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester languishes in the Kgosi Mampuru II correctional facility in Pretoria, reports have revealed th...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment